Freese (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list and is starting at first base and batting second Sunday at Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freese returns to action after missing over five weeks with the left hamstring strain, and he'll immediately slot into the starting nine. The 36-year-old has a .300/.399/.579 slash line in 163 plate appearances this season and could see a decent workload while Max Muncy remains on the injured list with a small wrist fracture.