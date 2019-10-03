Dodgers' David Freese: Starting in Game 1
Freese is starting at first base in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals, batting second.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that Freese would likely start Thursday, but he will officially bat second against southpaw Patrick Corbin and play first base. Max Muncy will shift to second base with Gavin Lux on the bench Thursday.
