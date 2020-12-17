Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he isn't yet sure whether Price (opt out) will elect to play in 2021, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Price sat out the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he hasn't yet made a decision regarding his status for next season. Roberts said he hopes the southpaw returns to play, but he also stated that Price will likely come to a decision for what's best for his family based on the state of the pandemic when play resumes.