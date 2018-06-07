Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Called up from Oklahoma City
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Paredes has only appeared in one big-league game this season but has fared well at the Triple-A level, posting a 0.60 ERA with a 21:12 K:BB in 15 innings of relief. Prior to his appearance against Sacramento on Tuesday, the left-hander hadn't given up a run all year. Expect to see him utilized out of low-leverage situations while he's with the Dodgers.
