Paredes signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Paredes had been with the Dodgers for the last two seasons, throwing 16 major-league innings. His career 4.50 ERA is unremarkable, with his 29.7 percent strikeout rate and 3.1 percent walk rate so far not being enough to overcome a very low 23.8 percent groundball rate. It will likely take an injury or two for him to claim a place in the Phillies' bullpen.

