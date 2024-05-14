Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Hernandez opened May in an 0-for-11 slump, but he's hit safely in each of his last two games, including his seventh-inning blast as a pinch hitter Monday. The utility man is at a poor .220/.278/.305 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and one double through 90 plate appearances. Hernandez hasn't been strictly limited to a short-side platoon role, but that may change once Jason Heyward (back) is able to return from the injured list.