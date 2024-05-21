Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez has homered twice in his last six games, though both have been solo shots as well as his only RBI in that span. The utility man is slashing just .216/.287/.320 with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases over 108 plate appearances this season. Hernandez has started five straight games at third base since Max Muncy (oblique) exited the lineup, so it appears Hernandez has a path to steady playing time for now.