Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Activated from IL

Hernandez (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hernandez will return to the major-league roster after spending two months on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The 34-year-old went 8-for-24 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored over seven contests with Triple-A Oklahoma City during his minor-league rehab assignment. Hernandez has the ability to play any position on the field outside of catcher, and although he won't be the regular starter at any spot, he will likely find himself in the lineup pretty regularly against left-handed pitchers.