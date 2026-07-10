Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Targeting late-July return

Hernandez (oblique) said Friday that he expects to return from the injured list during the Dodgers' first homestand after the All-Star break, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers will open the second half with three consecutive road series before returning home July 28 for a three-game series against the Mariners, followed by another three-game set against Boston that runs through Aug. 2. Hernandez was cleared to begin taking live BP last weekend, and he will presumably head out on a minor-league rehab assignment after the break while the Dodgers are on the road.