Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: On track to return Tuesday

The Dodgers plan to activate Hernandez (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hernandez began the season on the injured list while recovering from elbow surgery, then appeared in two games for the Dodgers in late May before landing right back on the IL after straining his left oblique. The veteran utility player has made good progress in his recovery over the past two months and looks ready to rejoin the big club after going 7-for-21 with a home run and a pair of doubles over six rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Once activated, Hernandez will likely be in store for a limited role, with most of his starts expected to come against left-handed pitching.