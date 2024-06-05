Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Since Max Muncy made his last start May 15 before landing on the injured list with an oblique strain, Hernandez has served as the Dodgers' primary option at the hot corner. However, after starting at third base in the first seven games of Muncy's absence, Hernandez's hold on an everyday role may be slipping. He'll be on the bench for the second day in a row, with Chris Taylor getting the nod at the hot corner Wednesday after Miguel Rojas occupied the position Tuesday. Hernandez's move to the bench comes while he's supplied just five hits in 37 at-bats (.135 average) over his last 13 games.