Hernandez (illness) won't start but could be available off the bench Friday against the Tigers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez is dealing with the flu and was not at the ballpark for Thursday's domestic home opener against the Tigers. His exact availability remains to be seen, though it sounds as if he is nearing a return to the club.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Battling flu•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Powers offense with three RBI•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Manning left field in opener•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Staying in L.A.•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will be World Series regular•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starting at third base for Game 6•