Hernandez (illness) is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup but is available off the bench for Saturday's game against Detroit, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez didn't play in the first two games of the series while battling the flu. It appears the utility man has recovered from the ailment and will be available out of the dugout for Saturday's finale.
