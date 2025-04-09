Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Washington.

Hernandez concluded the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning. The utility man has taken on a prominent role in the Dodgers' lineup of late, as he's been starting at first base while Freddie Freeman has been on the injured list due to an ankle injury. Hernandez is batting a meager .111 on the season, but all four of his hits have left the park, and that has allowed him to rack up a healthy seven RBI over 39 plate appearances.