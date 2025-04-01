Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against Atlanta in a 6-1 victory Monday.

Freddie Freeman missed the game due to an ankle injury, giving Hernandez an opportunity to start at first base. The latter took advantage of the playing time, belting a solo blast to left field in the sixth inning. If Freeman misses additional time, Hernandez could be in line for more starts. He's gone just 2-for-12 at the plate so far this season, but both of his hits have been homers.