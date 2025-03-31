Hernandez will start at first base and bat eighth Monday against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez is in line for his first start since the Tokyo Series against the Cubs, and it'll come as a result of an ankle injury to Freddie Freeman. Hernandez figures to be the likely candidate to fill in at first base until Freeman is cleared for play, though given the Dodgers' extensive depth, Muncy could also get a look at first, meaning Hernandez or Chris Taylor would presumably bump over to the hot corner.