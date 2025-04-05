Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead with a two-run shot off Aaron Nola in the second inning. The 33-year-old is just 3-for-26 on the season, but all three hits have been home runs. He's started five straight games at first base since Freddie Freeman (ankle) was placed on the injured list, though he's unlikely to remain a factor upon Freeman's return.
