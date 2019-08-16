Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Nearing return from IL
Hernandez (hand) is expected to be activated from the injured list by the middle of next week, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez is on track to begin a rehab assignment sometime over the weekend, and skipper Dave Roberts is hopeful the 27-year-old will be back within a week. Hernandez has been sidelined since July 29 due to a sprained left hand.
