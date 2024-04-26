Phillips earned a save against the Nationals on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Phillips didn't have any trouble protecting Los Angeles' one-run ninth-inning lead, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a game-ending groundout. The right-hander has yielded just one earned run over 10.2 innings on the season, giving him a minuscule 0.84 ERA. Phillips has converted all seven of his save chances as he continues to build his case as one of the league's most reliable closers.