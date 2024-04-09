Phillips earned the save Monday, allowing no hits and no walks with one strikeout over a scoreless inning.
Phillips notched a clean inning for his fourth save of 2024, placing him in a four-way tie for the most saves in MLB. Outside of a hiccup in his appearance on April 6, Phillips has been near-perfect this season, having allowed just one hit and no runs in his other five outings combined.
