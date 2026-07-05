Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Returning from IL on Monday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Phillips (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Phillips has fully recovered from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June of 2025 and is ready to join the Dodgers' bullpen. He made seven appearances for the Dodgers last season prior to his procedure, allowing four hit and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 scoreless innings, recording two holds and a save in the process. Phillips' return will bolster a Dodgers bullpen dealing with several injuries, including Ben Casparius (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol (back) and Edwin Diaz (elbow).