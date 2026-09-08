Phillips struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

This was Phillips' first save of the season. Tanner Scott didn't pitch Sunday, so it's at least somewhat notable that Phillips got the call, even though this was in a fairly low-pressure situation with a three-run lead. Phillips is on a seven-inning scoreless streak that began Aug. 21, while Scott has given up four runs over six innings in that same span. On the year, Phillips has pitched to a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB while adding six holds and three blown saves over 20.2 innings. The Dodgers' bullpen has been a little unstable over the last month-plus, so there's a chance Phillips will factor into more save chances down the stretch.