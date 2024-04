Phillips gave up an unearned run on one hit and struck out two Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The closer's own throwing error with two outs put Davis Schneider aboard and led to Toronto's final run, but Phillips otherwise had little trouble sealing the victory. The right-hander is a perfect 8-for-8 in converting save chances to begin the season, and he's delivered a dazzling 0.77 ERA and 15:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings.