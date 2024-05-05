The Dodgers placed Phillips on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 4, with a right hamstring strain, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The right-hander presumably suffered the injury during Friday's appearance against Atlanta, when he struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning amid a 2-2 tie. Manager Dave Roberts said Phillips' injury is a Grade 1 strain, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, so the absence may not be a lengthy one. Daniel Hudson is the likely favorite to fill in at closer for the Dodgers.