Phillips earned a save against the Padres on Saturday, allowing two hits in a scoreless inning of work.

Phillips entered in the ninth inning with Los Angeles holding a three-run lead. He gave up a pair of one-out singles but didn't allow any runs to cross the plate. Phillips has allowed just one run through eight outings so far this season. He has a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over 7.2 innings while collecting five saves, tied for second-most in MLB.