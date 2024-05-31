The Dodgers reinstated Phillips (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips was forced onto the injured list May 5 after suffering a right hamstring strain. He's since thrown 1.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out three batters and walking none during a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 29-year-old right-hander should immediately retain his spot as the Dodgers' closer -- a role he thrived in prior to getting injured, giving up just one earned run in 13.2 frames while collecting eight saves. Elieser Hernandez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.