Phillips (hamstring) is expected to make 2-to-3 rehab appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Stephen estimates that Phillips is about a week away from a return, though how the right-hander fares during his rehab outings will ultimately dictate his exact return date. He's been shut down since May 3 since suffering a right hamstring strain.
More News
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Beginning mound work Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Progressing through injury•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Out with hamstring strain•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Notches eighth save•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Keeps rolling with seventh save•