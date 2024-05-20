Share Video

Link copied!

Phillips (hamstring) is expected to make 2-to-3 rehab appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Stephen estimates that Phillips is about a week away from a return, though how the right-hander fares during his rehab outings will ultimately dictate his exact return date. He's been shut down since May 3 since suffering a right hamstring strain.

More News