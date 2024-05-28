Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Phillips (hamstring) is on track for activation from the 15-day injured list Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips struck out two batters in a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. He's slated for one rehab outing before rejoining the Dodgers for their weekend series at home against the Rockies, assuming all goes well. Upon activation, Phillips should immediately step back in as the Dodgers' closer.