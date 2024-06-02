Phillips pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

This was Phillips' first appearance in nearly a month due to a hamstring strain. He looked rust-free, throwing 11 pitches (seven strikes) to set down the bottom of the Rockies' order for his ninth save of the season. Phillips has a 0.61 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings, and he's yet to take a blown save this year. It doesn't appear he'll be eased into the closer role again, not that he needs to be handled with kid gloves considering his track record in high-leverage spots over the last two years.