Phillips (shoulder) allowed one run on one hit and one walk over one inning while striking out one batter in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Phillips kicked off a minor-league rehab stint after being slow-played during spring training as he rehabs from a torn muscle in his rotator cuff. The righty reliever reached 94 mph on the radar gun with his fastball Thursday and completed one inning of work. It's not yet clear how long Phillips will spend with Oklahoma City, but he could be ready to make his regular-season debut with the big club in mid-to-late April.