Phillips (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Phillips isn't expected to be ready for a return from a right shoulder injury until the first or second week of April, and the team has decided a stint on the injured list is in the team's best interest to begin the 2025 regular season. A timetable for his return should come into focus as he gains clearance to face live hitters
