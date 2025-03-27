Phillips (shoulder) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, per MLB.com.

Phillips is recovering from a torn muscle in his rotator cuff that dates back to the postseason last year. The right-hander was slow-played during spring training and was placed on the 15-day injured list in mid-March. Phillips worked as the Dodgers' closer for much of the past two seasons, but he's likely to take on a middle-relief role upon his return in 2025.