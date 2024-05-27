Phillips retired all three batters he faced -- including two by strikeout -- in a rehab outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.

Phillips needed just 11 pitches to get through the frame. The appearance was the first for the closer since he went on the IL with a right hamstring strain May 5. Phillips figures to get in one or two more rehab outings before he's deemed ready to return to closing duties with the Dodgers.