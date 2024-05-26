Phillips (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's game for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Phillips will require multiple rehab outings before coming off the injured list, and Sunday's scheduled appearance will mark the first of these. Daniel Hudson recorded the last Dodgers save May 20, and Phillips will presumably return to the closing role once he's active.
