Phillips gave up a hit and three walks in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw only 16 of 32 pitches for strikes in a shaky appearance, but Phillips got a bit lucky when Luis Garcia was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate rather than scoring on a CJ Abrams single. Phillips then erased a bases-loaded jam by fanning Jesse Winker to end the game. The Dodgers' closer had issued only one free pass in his first 8.2 innings this season, so the sudden control issues aren't a concern just yet. Phillips has yet to blow a save chance in 2024 while posting a 0.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 10 appearances.