Phillips picked up the save Tuesday against San Francisco, yielding one hit and no walks over 1.1 scoreless frames. He struck out two.

Fantasy managers got an extended look at the Dodgers closer Tuesday, with Phillips entering the game with two outs and two runners on in the eighth to get Los Angeles out of a jam. While he kept the Giants off the scoreboard in the one-run win, Phillips did surrender his first hit of the 2024 season via a Jung Hoo Lee single in the ninth. Overall, Phillips is propped up to be one of the most valuable closers in all of fantasy with a safe hold on the closing job for one of baseball's most talented teams.