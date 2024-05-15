Phillips (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Phillips has been on the injured list with a strained right hamstring since May 5, and he resumed playing catch Friday. He will presumably throw multiple bullpen sessions before progressing to facing live hitters, though he shouldn't take long to build back up as a reliever.
