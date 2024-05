Phillips (hamstring) was out on the field playing catch Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain he sustained May 3 against Atlanta. He is eligible to return May 19, and the right-hander could return to action when his minimum IL stint is complete. Phillips has eight saves with a 0.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings this season.