Phillips (hamstring) threw another bullpen session Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Saturday marks Phillips' second round of mound work since landing on the IL on May 5 with a strained right hamstring. He still has yet to face live hitters, but manager Dave Roberts said after Phillips' session that the right-hander is roughly a week away from rejoining Los Angeles' bullpen.
