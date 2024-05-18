Share Video

Phillips (hamstring) threw another bullpen session Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Saturday marks Phillips' second round of mound work since landing on the IL on May 5 with a strained right hamstring. He still has yet to face live hitters, but manager Dave Roberts said after Phillips' session that the right-hander is roughly a week away from rejoining Los Angeles' bullpen.

