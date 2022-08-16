Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 4-0 win over the Brewers.

Freeman put the Dodgers on the board with his first-inning solo shot, and that was all his team would need to secure its MLB-leading 80th win. The veteran first baseman added a double in the seventh inning to push his season hit total to 142 -- tied with teammate Trea Turner for most in the majors. Freeman is slashing .313/.404/.458 with two homers, six doubles, 13 RBI, three stolen bases and a 13:10 BB:K over 23 games since the All-Star break.