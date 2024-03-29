Freeman went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 7-1 win over St. Louis.

Freeman got the scoring started Thursday with an RBI single in the first inning before cranking a two-run homer off Miles Mikolas in the third. The 34-year-old Freeman is coming off a stellar 2023 campaign where he slashed .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI. He has a chance to be even more productive this year, batting in the third spot behind Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded Dodgers lineup.