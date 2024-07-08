Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Freeman walked in the third and stole second base but was left there stranded with the bases loaded. It was just his fourth swipe of the year and his first since June 5. The 34-year-old has started off July well at the dish, tallying eight hits, six RBI and a 5:5 BB:K over his first six games of the month. It's a continuation of what he's been doing all season long, as he's slashing .301/.406/.506 with 13 homers, 58 RBI, 55 runs and a 54:61 BB:K in 399 plate appearances.