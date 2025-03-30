Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a 7-3 win against the Tigers on Saturday.

Freeman put the Dodgers on the board with a 418-foot solo homer in the first inning and added a run-scoring double in the seventh. The star first baseman has gone deep in each of his past two games and has four RBI over that span. Freeman appears to be well past the rib issue that kept him out of Los Angeles' first two games of the campaign in Tokyo, Japan in mid-March.