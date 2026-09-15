Freeman (knee) is starting at first base and batting second Tuesday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The first baseman has been playing through a lingering knee issue that has forced him to sit out for three of the Dodgers' past five games, but he's good to go for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati. It's likely not a coincidence that Freeman has struggled at the plate in September, going 3-for-30 with five walks, a homer, a steal and 10 strikeouts. The 37-year-old may continue to get some extra rest during these final two weeks of the regular season.