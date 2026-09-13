Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins that Freeman will be out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Reds, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Freeman went 0-for-8 with a strikeout across his last two games, and he hasn't been himself at the plate as he works through a lingering right knee injury. The veteran first baseman may sit out additional games over the final two weeks of the regular season in order to be in better shape for the playoffs. Enrique Hernandez figures to see the bulk of the reps at first base in games that Freeman doesn't play in.