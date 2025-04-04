Freeman (ankle) was placed on the injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Freeman aggravated an ankle injury over the weekend and has not been in the lineup since Saturday. He'll now be sidelined for at least 10 days, though the move is retroactive to March 31. Enrique Hernandez has started at first base with Freeman sidelined and is likely to continue to be the playing time beneficiary.
