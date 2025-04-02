Freeman (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Wednesday will mark the third straight game Freeman has missed since aggravating his right ankle injury while in the shower. Enrique Hernandez will pick up another start at first base and bat eighth while Freeman continues to recover.
