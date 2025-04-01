Freeman (ankle) is absent from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.
This is the second straight game Freeman is not in the lineup for the Dodgers after aggravating his ankle in the shower Monday. X-rays came back as negative Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. As the first baseman nurses his ankle, Enrique Hernandez has the start at first base again.
