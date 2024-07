Freeman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The Dodgers hadn't mustered much offense until the eighth inning. Coming up with the bases loaded, Freeman cashed in with a blast off Brennan Bernardino. This was Freeman's 15th homer of the year, and he's hit four of them while adding 19 RBI over his last 18 games. The first baseman is at a .291/.394/.497 slash line with 65 RBI, 58 runs scored, 25 doubles and five stolen bases across 98 contests this season.