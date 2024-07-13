Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Freeman hit a solo home run off Tarik Skubal in the fourth inning and added a single in the eighth. He went 0-for-10 in a tough series against the Phillies but rebounded with his fourth multi-hit effort in 10 July games. On the season, the eight-time All-Star is hitting .294 with 14 homers, 59 RBI, 56 runs scored and four steals across 415 plate appearances.